581,600-square-foot industrial park planned off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall

A massive development is being proposed in a growing industrial area off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County.

Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning is looking to build a 581,600-square-foot industrial park on more than 115 acres off Ga. 365 and 4761 Cagle Mill Road, north of a Kubota research and development facility that opened earlier this year and across from another Kubota plant that’s being planned.

The development also would be north of the planned Northeast Georgia Inland Port, off Ga. 365 and White Sulphur Road. Tim Evans, vice president for economic development with the Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce, has said the port could be “fully operational” by late-2024 or early-2025.

“Most of the project is expected to be office and warehousing, with the potential for three shifts with some users,” according to a letter from Ridgeline to Hall County. “The proposed uses are compatible with the growth along the Ga. 365 corridor and with the Comprehensive Plan.”

The project, which would take 5-10 years to complete, was recommended for approval Monday, Nov. 7, by the Hall County Planning Commission. The Hall County Board of Commissioners is set to take final action at a public hearing set for Dec. 8.

Hall County planning is suggesting denial of the project, as it “proposes a use out of scale and intensity for the environmentally sensitive conditions on the site.”

The site is part of the North Oconee Water Supply Watershed District and, “as such, an industrial use is not the most suitable use of the property,” the planning report states.

Similar environmental concerns were raised earlier this year by Hall planners concerning a proposed 225-unit housing development on nearly 62 acres at 4745 Cagle Mill Road, east of Ga. 365 and north of Whitehall Road.

The developer was ultimately granted a delay by the planning commission in September until a “date to be determined.” The status of the development wasn’t immediately known.