400,000 square feet of industrial space proposed near Flowery Branch
Nearly 400,000 square feet of distribution facility space is being proposed on some 35 acres off McEver Road in South Hall. The project calls for two buildings at 6533 McEver Road, south of Gaines Ferry Road. (Courtesy City of Flowery Branch)

Nearly 400,000 square feet of distribution facility space is being proposed on some 35 acres off McEver Road in South Hall.

The project calls for two buildings at 6533 McEver Road, south of Gaines Ferry Road.

No other details about the project were available Monday, Dec. 14.

Diane Crawford of E&S Development, CA-Ventures, is seeking to annex the property, along with a 50-yard strip on two other parcels, into Flowery Branch, with a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, before Flowery Branch City Council.

The 50-yard strips are being requested to bridge Flowery Branch city limits to the property to house the distribution buildings. The rest of those first two properties “will be annexed and rezoned at a date to be determined,” according to a city staff report.

Crawford is seeking to rezone the property with the development from agricultural-residential to light industrial.

The rezoning “will permit a use that is suitable in view of the use and development of adjacent and nearby properties,” Crawford’s application states.

City staff, which is recommending approval of the project, agrees, saying, “The development will not adversely affect the area and will in fact enhance it.”

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Annexation and rezoning for 400,000 square feet of distribution facility space

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
