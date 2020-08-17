128 townhomes proposed on land now owned by West Hall church

A 128-townhome development has been proposed off McEver Road, next to McEver Road United Methodist Church’s planned campus in West Hall.
The 17.4-acre residential development would be at 5240 McEver Road, between Allen Circle and J White Road. The townhomes would also be around a third of a mile north of West Hall high and middle schools.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 128-townhome development
When: 5:15 pm. Monday, Aug. 17
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Townhomes that are 24 feet wide would have two-car garages and those that are 20 feet wide would have one-car garages, according to the Hall County staff report.
Other details, including price point, were not immediately available.
Buford-based Atlas Development is seeking to build the proposed complex, which goes before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
The land for the development is part of a bigger tract owned by the church — basically “extra property that we did not need,” lead pastor Rob Bruce said.
The church is renovating a house that is on the property and hopes to be moved in by late September, Bruce said. Worship services are taking place outside on the property.
This story will be updated.