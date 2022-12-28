‘Worst I’ve ever seen’: More than 1,000 Gainesville water customers report leaks after record-breaking cold

Christmas Eve temperatures in Gainesville broke a decades-old record with a low of 5 degrees, 1 degree lower than the 1989 Christmas Eve record, according to the National Weather Service.

MacGregor said the city is now transitioning to “recovery mode” as the weather warms.

It is unclear how many public water lines ruptured, but “there was no large outage,” MacGregor said. “We have met all of our permit requirements, as best we can understand right now.”

She strongly recommends that customers sign up with the city’s Water Use Customer Portal, where people can track their water use and set up alerts.

It is not clear how all cities in Hall County fared during what the National Weather Service called a “once-in-a-generation” arctic blast, but it appears to be a mixed bag.

A boil water advisory is still in effect for Lula, where 1,400 residents reported low water pressure and the demand for water exceeded production by about 2-to-1.

Flowery Branch’s water system has held up well, according to the city’s water director, Jimmy Dean.

“There was only one individual break,” he said of the city’s public water lines. As for city residents, Dean said, about 10 customers reported ruptured pipes.

Gainesville plumbers, on the other hand, say they’ve never had so many calls or had to repair so many busted pipes.

Debbie Lawson Davis, owner of Lawson Air Conditioning and Plumbing, said they received over 230 calls from Dec. 23 to 27. Less than half of those callers required a plumber, she said, but about 45 of them had broken pipes.

“We’ve seen a lot of cold spells, but nothing like this,” she said, noting that her company has been in business for 76 years.

“We saw a lot of people that had poor insulation, especially in a crawl space under their home,” she added. “Or you had your home insulated 20 years ago … and over the years that has deteriorated to the point it was ineffective. Also, a lot of people had left hoses attached to outdoor spigots and had not drained any outdoor water supplies, and several spigots burst.”

Norman McKay, a plumber for Lawson, said all but one service call for broken pipes “has been a busted water line on an outside wall that had no insulation.”

And it’s not just a problem at older homes, he said. “It’s happening in new homes as well.”

“They need to put more insulation in and need to have thicker wall coverings,” he said of home builders. “There needs to be some kind of heat source through the walls to keep the walls from getting so cold. Something needs to be done to prevent this in the future.”

“We still got about 50 people without water,” Gary Fortune, owner of Fortune Plumbing, said, adding that there is a 5-6 day waiting list. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

The extent of the water pipe damage is also unusual. “They’re busted all to heck,” Fortune said. Fortune’s plumbing company is servicing the Human Society, where ruptured pipes have displaced more than 100 dogs.

Plumbers say when the icy weather returns people should drip their faucets, open their cabinets, cover their spigots and drain their water hoses and make sure their homes are properly insulated.



