Two arrested after Gainesville shooting; victim arrested at hospital for drug trafficking, authorities say
Flowery Branch High names interim principal
Hall County Schools names new director of secondary education
Two developments with total of 400-plus apartments and townhomes proposed in Flowery Branch
PHOTOS: Northeast Georgia Rehabilitation Institute grand opening
Kayak rentals still available as Longwood Park facilities close for renovation
Sanctuary on the Square now open in Gainesville: ‘Overjoyed’ to be cooking again
10th Annual Lake Show: Zac Brown Band’s Hopkins to lead lakeside celebration
13 Things to do in Hall County, June 2 – June 8
Tastemakers & Trendsetters: “Moe” Lyons spins the grooves in the heart of Gainesville
All-County Baseball: Cherokee Bluff's Ethan England, North Hall's Branson Crawford earn top superlatives
The Time Is Now: North Hall's academically-focused Walker Davis eager for new football role as a senior
University of North Georgia hires its next head baseball coach
Gainesville High QB Kharim Hughley was fighting for the starting job last year. Now 20 Division-1 schools want him
Flowery Branch grad Seth Larson eager for next step in college-wrestling career with new Division-I program
Opinion: Government should work for all, not just the super wealthy
Opinion: Tax cuts for billionaires while the people can’t afford health care
Opinon: Judges aren’t activist, they’re doing their jobs
Opinion: Parade traffic causes dangers for residents
Opinion: Tax cut bill really just giving money to buddy defense contractors
Column: Radford awakens a shared nostalgia
Column: East Hall High School serves as a second home for Jeff Cooper
Column: Strangers have stories to share
Column: Mom, dad guided me with wisdom
Column: Collegiate Grill persists among changes to downtown
Why Hall County's bond rating has been revised
Hall County’s bond outlook has been revised.