What’s next for Hall County during the six-month wait for Census data?

But for the first time in 100 years, data from the U.S. Census necessary for redistricting will be coming late.



Originally, the Census Bureau planned to release the latest Census data on March 31, capping off a year of data-collecting that officially began on April 1, 2020. However, due to COVID-19’s impact on data collection, that data won’t be available until Sept. 30.

“The redistricting data includes counts of the population by race, ethnicity (Hispanic or Latino origin), voting age, housing occupancy status, and group quarters population, all at the census block level,” according to a statement from the Census Bureau. “This is the information that states need to redraw or ‘redistrict’ their legislative boundaries.”

The six-month delay is expected to have a profound impact on the upcoming 2022 midterm elections due to the tight redistricting deadlines for Congress.

On the local front, the detailed count tells Hall County “which commission districts need to gain or lose population to equalize the population between districts,” said Katie Crumley, Hall County spokeswoman.

After counties configure their districts, a map must be submitted to and approved by the General Assembly. The governor has the final say, with the power to veto the map, if he chooses.

For most states, Georgia included, the state legislature has primary control of the redistricting process for both state legislative districts and for congressional districts.

Georgia is one of nine states that does not have a deadline for either legislative or congressional redistricting.

Wendy Underhill, director for elections and redistricting at the National Conference of State Legislatures said there are two main principles local government must adhere to when it comes to redistricting.

While the intricacies of the redistricting process differ for each state, Underhill said all states must comply with federal laws that require equal population requirements and constitutional rules on racial balance through the Voting Rights Act.

Hall County also relies on that data for planning purposes and federal designations, the latter of which is used to make federal funding decisions.

In 2010, the Census counted 179,134 residents in Hall County. In July 2019, the Census estimated the county’s population to be at 204,441 residents, an increase of 13% over a nine-year span.



