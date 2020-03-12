What steps Hall County is taking to prevent spread of coronavirus, continue operations

The Hall County government is reviewing its practices to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and taking measures such as extra sanitizing of county facilities and offering some employees flexibility to work from home.

A local task force including city and county governments, school systems and the Northeast Georgia Medical Center has been meeting regularly to communicate about the virus, Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday.

Each county department is reviewing its “continuity of operations” plan.

“We still have to run government. We still have to respond to emergency calls. We still have to run the landfill,” Ramsey said.

Working remotely will be an option for some employees, he said. Public safety employees such as firefighters may not be able to work from home, but other clerical or administrative tasks could be done remotely.

Cleaning crews at government properties are being especially thorough with sanitizing and focusing on high-traffic areas and objects such as doorknobs and countertops, Ramsey said. Voting machines are also being sanitized throughout the day. The Hall County Government Center has been hosting early voting for the March 24 presidential preference primary.

Ramsey said any employee who has traveled to a Level 2 or 3 country as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days when returning to the United States.

Ramsey said officials are monitoring updates on the virus.