What new zoning districts mean for growth in Lula

Lula City Council has taken the first step to preserve its small town identity.

The council on Dec. 19 approved a first reading of an ordinance amending its zoning districts as development continues to expand east through Hall County.

The ordinance will require a second vote for approval by council members at the next regular meeting on Jan. 17 before it takes effect.

City Manager Dennis Bergin described some of the most fundamental changes to zoning if the item is approved.

“All the changes, primarily, are all residential,” City Manager Dennis Bergin said. “The council directed us at the first of the year to begin to review the amount of density per acre that they would consider, and the idea there would be a reduction in some of those densities.”

If approved, the classification of R-1 zoning districts would see a 50% reduction in density, according to Bergin, though that’s not the case across the board.

“That’s where you see the biggest difference – now, R-1 is one-two units per acre,” Bergin said. He explained that changes under the new ordinance would likely drive developers to a performance zoning classification.

“(Before), each classification had a chance for performance zoning, which would allow you to increase the density if you performed a certain measure…now, in the ordinance, we have one district only that allows for performance zoning,” he said. “...you can increase the density but you have to perform with bigger buffers, less linear footage on the frontage…you can have the same amount of area, and you’re using 25% less of the land and consequently reducing the lot size by 25%.”

Bergin said the city’s position is that this specific amendment in the ordinance would serve as a direct benefit to taxpayers, who pay to maintain that area.

“At the end of the day, you’ll have 25% less pavement on the ground, less concrete gutters, less lighting, less sidewalks – in other words, you’ll save some elements,” Bergin said. “And who, at the end of the day, has to maintain all that? That goes back to the city taxpayer, so that’s where the benefit falls there.”

Bergin doesn’t believe the new zoning changes, if approved, would deter developers looking to build in Lula, calling the ordinance a unique approach to managing growth in the city.

“We think it’s a unique approach,” Bergin said. “We think this kind of becomes a calling card for developers coming into the community, looking for a community that rewards for their performance…it’s kind of a give-and-take on both sides where the community benefits as well as the developer.”

“We know the growth is coming,” he said. “Now, it’s a matter of managing and bringing in quality growth.”

The zoning ordinance will again go before council for a final vote at its Jan. 17 regular meeting. That meeting is expected to take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Mayor Joe Thomas could not be reached for comment on the item despite multiple calls made to his phone.

Councilman Tony Cornett, who voted in favor of the ordinance Monday, encouraged residents to show up and give their thoughts to council. He also provided the logic behind voting for the item, which was approved unanimously during the first reading.

“We believe that the biggest concern that had been addressed in this zoning passage was clarifying the definition of buildable lots, which drastically affects density that builders or developers can propose,” Cornett said. “It clarifies the language in which developers propose the number of housing units per acre, and it avoids the distortion of density proposals.”



