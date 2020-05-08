What area government officials say about pandemic’s impact on budgets

The 2020 budget season is producing a serious budget headache for area governments.



Normally, this time of year brings some predictability to spending plans, with a surging economy bringing about an uptick in revenues and new capital improvement projects.

But not this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating an uncertain economic future.

“I think everybody right now can be using a dartboard to estimate revenue,” Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin said.

For the most part, governments are proceeding on usual paths to approving fiscal 2021 budgets, which take effect July 1. But officials say they are still sorting through specific expenses that may be cut as result of huge revenue shortfalls.

There are some initial areas that are being targeted, though.

Gainesville city employees likely won’t get raises, and some street resurfacing will be put on the back burner. Hall County is buying property for Fire Station 17 on Holiday Road in Buford, but construction has been delayed.

Flowery Branch, where hundreds of homes are being built, had planned “to hire new employees to keep pace with our growth, (but hiring) has been put on the shelf for now,” City Manager Bill Andrew said.

“Due to projected declining revenues, particularly in sales taxes, we are carefully examining the most effective ways to cut costs while still trying to maintain an acceptable level of service,” he said.