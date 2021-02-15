Groups preparing to vaccinate more in Latino community, poultry industry

“This group is telling me … like we’ve heard so many places, we are ready to go and we can do more if we had more supply,” Kemp said.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, the Hall County legislative delegation and District 2 Public Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor were among those present Monday at the event.

Taylor discussed the plans to vaccinate poultry workers in the area and across the state. Larger producers could order the vaccine and have the medical staff to administer the doses, Taylor said.

“Smaller producers may not be in that position, and we will work with them to arrange vaccination events at their plants and vaccinate them,” Taylor said. “It’s important to remember that the poultry industry is not a single plant. It also includes the growing of the poultry (and) workers who work on the farms, and so we need to work with all those.”

Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles said there are about 35,000 employees statewide that work directly for poultry processing facilities. In the leadup to vaccinating these frontline poultry workers, Giles said they have been working to educate employees, translating information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into Spanish and several other languages.

To not deter people from being vaccinated, Toomey said they would not be asking for Social Security numbers or other identifying information.



