Groups preparing to vaccinate more in Latino community, poultry industry
02162021 KEMP 7.jpg
Governor Brian Kemp visits Gainesville Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, to participate in a roundtable to discuss vaccine hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community at the Gainesville Ballroom at 425 Atlanta Highway. - photo by Scott Rogers

During a meeting with Gainesville community leaders, Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that vaccine rollout in the Latino community faces supply challenges, similar to many others in the state.

Kemp met with the leaders Monday, Feb. 15, on Atlanta Highway during a roundtable discussion on the rollout in the Latino community. Media was not allowed in the roundtable discussion, but attended a conference directly after.

02162021 KEMP 6.jpg
Dr. Kathleen Toomey takes questions Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, during Governor Brian Kemp's visit to Gainesville Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, to participate in a roundtable discussion on vaccine hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community at the Gainesville Ballroom at 425 Atlanta Highway. - photo by Scott Rogers

“This group is telling me … like we’ve heard so many places, we are ready to go and we can do more if we had more supply,” Kemp said.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, the Hall County legislative delegation and District 2 Public Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor were among those present Monday at the event.

Taylor discussed the plans to vaccinate poultry workers in the area and across the state. Larger producers could order the vaccine and have the medical staff to administer the doses, Taylor said.

“Smaller producers may not be in that position, and we will work with them to arrange vaccination events at their plants and vaccinate them,” Taylor said. “It’s important to remember that the poultry industry is not a single plant. It also includes the growing of the poultry (and) workers who work on the farms, and so we need to work with all those.”

Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles said there are about 35,000 employees statewide that work directly for poultry processing facilities. In the leadup to vaccinating these frontline poultry workers, Giles said they have been working to educate employees, translating  information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into Spanish and several other languages.

To not deter people from being vaccinated, Toomey said they would not be asking for Social Security numbers or other identifying information.


02162021 KEMP 3.jpg
Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner and Safety Fire Commissioner John King takes a question Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 after taking part in a roundtable discussion vaccine hesitance and equity among members of the Latino community at the Gainesville Ballroom at 425 Atlanta Highway. - photo by Scott Rogers
