Trump signs into law migrant detention bill named for slain Ga. student Laken Riley U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act into law in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The law, named after a Georgia student murdered by an undocumented immigrant, is the first bill of the second Trump administration. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS) President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill named for murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley as her mother looked on.