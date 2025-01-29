By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Trump signs into law migrant detention bill named for slain Ga. student Laken Riley
01302025 Trump Laken Riley Act
U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act into law in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The law, named after a Georgia student murdered by an undocumented immigrant, is the first bill of the second Trump administration. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill named for murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley as her mother looked on.