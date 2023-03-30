‘Thank you for being a role model’: Gainesville City Councilman Wangemann will not seek reelecton amid cancer diagnosis

Wangemann, a father of five with his wife Judy and an avid member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, credits his family, his Christian faith and involvement in the Gainesville-Hall County community for keeping him going even in sickness.

He continues to work at a dental design office and as the elected representative of Gainesville’s Ward 4 seat – which he described as a full-time job in itself.

Reflecting on his time in government and as a volunteer in the community, Wangemann’s message to others is clear: if a person can set a positive example within their community, others will follow that example.

“People do look at examples, and if you’re an example in the community for service, they want to become more involved when they see something good happen,” he said. “...one great thing about (Gainesville’s) City Council is that we work together very well, and really have since I started on council.”

Over the years, Wangemann has responded with members of his church to a number of natural disasters throughout the U.S., aiding in cleanup efforts from Florida to Louisiana – places ravaged by severe storms around the southeast.

Of those memories, one he’ll never forget is cleanup after a destructive tornado in Hall County. Wangemann was on the ground, alongside more than 400 others, clearing limbs and debris as residents came together to rebuild in the wake of the storm. He said it’s a moment he’ll forever remember, as he witnessed the community bond together in response to the disaster.

“It made me feel (even) more a part of my own community,” he said. “Any time you get involved in the lives of people in a good way, good things are going to happen – to you, and to them.”

For Wangemann, an integral part of his philosophy to create a better world comes down to one word – people: the conviction that when people work together, good things tend to happen.

It’s a philosophy he’s not only believed – but lived by. In 2010, Wangemann was featured in the Gainesville Times for his efforts to encourage greater civic involvement, delivering formal invitations to the city’s regular meetings to 50 residents every week.

Keeping true to this people-centered philosophy, Wangemann said he plans to continue to work with others and help the people of his community for as long as he can, adding, “I just want to be involved…I want to be involved with people, helping them where I can.”

The proclamation read by Couvillon last week went on to emphasize Wangemann’s lasting role in Gainesville and Hall County, stating, “Now, therefore it be resolved, that I, Sam Couvillon, mayor, and Gainesville City Council extend a heartfelt appreciation to George Wangemann for his commitment of loyalty and community service. Your accomplishments are a reminder of your impact on the Gainesville-Hall County community. We are forever grateful for your unwavering dedication…”

Councilwoman Barbara Brooks was among city officials who recognized Wangemann last week.

“Thank you for being a role model – for all of us and for members of any government,” Brooks said. “Thank you for your example of composure, for your patience, for your humility, your honesty…you are so wonderful, and I appreciate you so very much. All of us do.”