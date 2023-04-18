Telecommunication systems down at Public Safety Complex, Department of Water Resources

A construction-related network outage has temporarily disabled a number of Gainesville’s telecommunication systems.
Locations affected by the outage include the Gainesville Fire Department at 725 Pine St., the Gainesville Police Department at the Gainesville Public Safety Complex and the Gainesville Department of Water Resources.
“...due to this outage, copies of reports and records distributed by (Gainesville Police Department) and/or (Gainesville Fire Department) are currently unavailable,” spokesperson Christina Santee said in a press release Tuesday.
Santee said web payments or bank payments via Bill Pay may be submitted here.