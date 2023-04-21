Spat over building code fines continues in Lula

Cornett maintains that recent drafts of the ordinance produced by Lula’s Planning and Zoning Committee are punitive in nature – in that they punish residents who might not be aware that a building permit is required for certain structures. Cornett also cites Lula’s median household income – which is $49,567 – as another reason he believes $500 fines are too heavy for residents.

“...the proposed ordinance, as previously written, could cause significant financial harm to individuals who simply were not aware they needed a permit for something many would consider a simple project or routine repair,” Cornett said. “...the verbiage was $500 plus the actual cost of the permit. This would result in fees of $750 and often much higher…Georgia limits fines on ordinance violations to $1000. That sounds like maximum allowable punitive actions to me.”

At previous council meetings, Cornett’s stance on building codes have clashed with the perspectives of Mayor Joe Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett, who argue that residents should be aware of what requires a permit before building certain structures – and that, if they aren’t aware, higher fines of $500 serve as a fitting lesson for future reference.

Cornett and Thomas debated the item for nearly 30 minutes at a work session Monday, April 10, with Thomas defending a current draft of the ordinance that would require permits for most structures and Cornett calling such requirements unnecessary.

“...(residents) who’d have no permits, (the city) would have no way of telling people where to set their shanty,” Thomas said. “They could put it right beside their next door neighbor’s yard, fence or right next to the road – we’ve got to permit it.”

“If they’re putting this structure within setback lines, why would they need a permit?” Cornett responded.

“What’s to keep them from sitting it right on the property line, if you don’t have permits?” replied Thomas.

“That is a setback,” Cornett said. “...what we’re talking about are structures that don’t have foundations, they don’t have electricity, they don’t have plumbing…this (ordinance) does not address setbacks. If somebody builds a structure…right on their neighbor’s property line, don’t you think the neighbor could say, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize you built that…could you please move that?’”

“There are all kinds of remedies,” Cornett added. “...but what you’re saying is…that no citizen can be trusted to understand where their property lines are. And that, therefore, you’re going to impose that they require a permit with inspection. I think that’s overkill, and not necessary.”

Cornett, after citing other ordinances on setbacks that he said would prevent such scenarios, again described the current draft of the building code proposal as punitive.

Cornett said language in the International Building Codes, which serve as guidelines for the language of the new ordinance, suggests certain structures without plumbing or electricity – like tool sheds or pool decks – don’t require a permit. Still, discretion is ultimately left up to the municipalities who write the ordinance.

“What (the mayor) is saying is that (a) person cannot put a deck in their backyard that’s not attached to their house (without a permit),” Cornett said. “The IBC says this is a clear item that there’s no safety issue here – that (they) recommend that no one ever require a permit for.”

City officials have since agreed to allow Cornett to rewrite a new draft of the ordinance, which he said will go back before the planning and zoning committee in the coming weeks. Cornett said he’s confident the new language of the ordinance will be well-received when the item appears before council for consideration.



