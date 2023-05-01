Sewage overflow reported in Gainesville

Gainesville’s Department of Water Resources plugged a “sewer overflow” after about 2,000 gallons leaked into a tributary connected to Lake Lanier over the weekend.
The incident was reported about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 29, when the city of Gainesville received a call about a manhole overflowing near 1224 Lakeshore Circle.
City staff then determined a sewer choke caused the discharge, which was found to be entering an unnamed tributary that flows into Lake Lanier.
The issue was fixed and flow was restored by 12:40 p.m. Saturday, according to city officials. No aquatic life was impacted despite an estimated 2,000 gallons flowing into the tributary.
“The area of the spill was assessed and no dead or stressed aquatic life were found,” city officials said in an email Monday. “Straw and lime were spread over the affected ground area to control odor. All stream conditions have returned to normal.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division was
notified and signs were posted, the release said.
City officials said anyone with questions can contact DWR Environmental Services Manager Erik Lunsford at 770-532-7462.