Residents have until June 17 to comment on Braselton 20-year plan

A draft plan that projects how Braselton will look like over the next 20 years can be reviewed online at braseltoncompplan.com.
Residents have until June 17 to comment on the document through an online survey or by emailing the town at abustin@tsw-design.com.
The town, which is in Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties, will get input from residents, the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The Braselton Town Council is set to adopt the plan on July 13.