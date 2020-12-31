Renew your license or vehicle tag now ahead of these January closures

Drivers are advised to handle license, title and tag renewal business before Jan. 12, as state and local offices will not be able to do those transactions in mid-January when the state transitions to a new software.



Georgia Department of Driver Services locations will be closed Jan. 14 through Jan. 18, and DDS online services and the DDS 2 Go mobile app will be unavailable, according to a state news release.

Vehicle services through the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be unavailable Jan. 12 until Jan. 18, according to a county news release. Online services and tag renewal kiosks at Kroger stores will be offline.