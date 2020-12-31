Renew your license or vehicle tag now ahead of these January closures

Drivers are advised to handle license, title and tag renewal business before Jan. 12, as state and local offices will not be able to do those transactions in mid-January when the state transitions to a new software.
Georgia Department of Driver Services locations will be closed Jan. 14 through Jan. 18, and DDS online services and the DDS 2 Go mobile app will be unavailable, according to a state news release.
Vehicle services through the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be unavailable Jan. 12 until Jan. 18, according to a county news release. Online services and tag renewal kiosks at Kroger stores will be offline.
Delays are expected from Jan. 19 until Jan. 29, according to the county office, which recommends people avoid office visits on Mondays and Fridays as well as lunch times to minimize the wait.
Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a backup file.
DDS and the Georgia Department of Revenue are completing the transition to DRIVES, or the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System. County tag offices began using the system in spring 2019.
The system is designed to be more secure, according to state officials.
“We are excited for this upgrade which will enable us to provide the best customer service possible whether in person or online once the upgrade is complete. I encourage customers whose driver’s license and/or ID is scheduled to expire during the month of January 2021 to renew their credential prior to the scheduled closings,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a statement.
Shevondah Leslie, director of communications for DDS, said customers will need to reestablish their online DDS accounts when the upgrade is complete. The new system will require two-factor authentication for logging in, she said.