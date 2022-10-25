Phone lines down at Hall County Health Department

Hall County Health Department’s phone lines are down until further notice. The health department made the announcement just after 11 a.m. Tuesday that they’re “experiencing a technical outage with the phone lines”, which includes its Children with Special Needs and Women in Children (WIC) departments.
It was still unclear Tuesday afternoon how long it would be before the issue is resolved.
The department is encouraging members of the public who need to reach either department to call 770-535-5743 and follow the prompts.
Call 770-535-6907 to reach Children’s with Special Needs, and all referrals for Children’s Medical Service, Children’s First, Early Hearing Detection and Intervention or Babies Can’t Wait can be faxed to 770-535-5958.