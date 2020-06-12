Old Joe - Should he stay or should he go? Depends who you ask

The spray paint is long gone from alleged vandalism during a recent protest, but Gainesville’s Old Joe statue in the downtown square continues to be a local flashpoint in the now-global racial equality movement.



Some area residents are saying they would like to see the statue — a Spanish-American War soldier modified and placed as a Confederate monument in 1909 — removed or at least moved to another, more fitting location, such as the Northeast Georgia History Center in Gainesville.

“The Confederate statue known as Old Joe is a symbol that no longer belongs in our downtown square,” Christine Osasu wrote in a June 8 email to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

“Old Joe honors a secessionist government that waged war against the United States to preserve a society that was built upon the enslavement of millions of people. The downtown square should be a welcoming space for all of our diverse community members. Old Joe is not perceived as a welcoming symbol for many residents.”