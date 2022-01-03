Meet Flowery Branch's two new City Council members

Flowery Branch is about to get two fresh perspectives on city issues, particularly rampant growth.
Political newcomers Oliver McClellan and Will McDaniel are joining the City Council in January, following a year that saw the council wrestle with one development issue after another.
“I want to see how we can attract more small businesses,” McDaniel said in an interview at City Hall. “With smaller businesses, there’s a lot more of a community feel.”
And from a flyer about the Post 5 seat, McClellan said he would like to “explore the opportunity to bring in additional businesses that will provide more retail options for residents.”
McClellan is taking over the seat held by former Councilwoman Amy Farah and McDaniel has filled the Post 3 seat that was held by Leslie Jarchow.
Both Farah and Jarchow chose not to seek re-election. McClellan was elected unopposed, and McDaniel defeated Chip McCallum in the Nov. 2 election.
McClellan said he has long been interested in government but because of a demanding, travel-heavy job as a technology consultant, getting involved was never an option.
Semi-retired, operating a travel business out of his home, he has found more time.
“I’m at the point where I run my schedule,” he said in an interview at his home.
In past years, he started attending Flowery Branch council meetings with friend Ed Asbridge — who would later become a council member and is now mayor — and would throw his support behind Asbridge’s bid for office.
McClellan decided to run for office when Farah’s post came open.
He sees his move into elected office “an extension” of his involvement from the audience.
“Instead of sitting down there, I’ll be sitting up there,” he said, referring to the council table. “I’ll be listening to the same things, but now I’ll be in a position to have a voice and speak to those things that come up.”
McDaniel got interested in local government as a police officer in Braselton, where he delivered meeting agenda packets to council members and occasionally talked to them about what was going on.
Since that duty, local government “was always in the back of my mind,” he said.
The Army veteran spent several years in law enforcement before switching careers. He and his wife bought a former restaurant site on Main Street in Flowery Branch and turned it into Southern Grace, a floral shop/boutique that later closed. McDaniel has since earned his commercial real estate license.
In the process, McDaniel said he “got to know the downtown area and met all the local business owners.”
More businesses is key to growth, but he said “the more people who come in, the better your chances of having those things come in,” McDaniel said.
He said he’s concerned that even though the city is growing, not many residents are plugged into how local government works — something he bases on low voter turnout.
“I want to see about getting more community involvement and what I think would help is reopening the (downtown) block parties,” McDaniel said.
McClellan said he sees getting “more educated” a priority as he goes into office.
“I understand the (town’s comprehensive) plan at a high level,” he said. “I understand why it’s there and how it works, but I need to get more involved and detailed into that.
“I absolutely agree you have to have a plan and I also agree that messing with the plan can sometimes screw the whole thing up. But it’s kind of like in warfare … sometimes you have to make adjustments for what’s going on in the field.”
He also wants to learn more about city finances, such as what makes up the tax base.
A key question for him is “how do we take some of the burden of the tax base off the shoulders of those like myself and bring in more businesses to level that off a bit?”