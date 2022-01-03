Meet Flowery Branch's two new City Council members

Flowery Branch is about to get two fresh perspectives on city issues, particularly rampant growth.

Political newcomers Oliver McClellan and Will McDaniel are joining the City Council in January, following a year that saw the council wrestle with one development issue after another.

“I want to see how we can attract more small businesses,” McDaniel said in an interview at City Hall. “With smaller businesses, there’s a lot more of a community feel.”

And from a flyer about the Post 5 seat, McClellan said he would like to “explore the opportunity to bring in additional businesses that will provide more retail options for residents.”

McClellan is taking over the seat held by former Councilwoman Amy Farah and McDaniel has filled the Post 3 seat that was held by Leslie Jarchow.

Both Farah and Jarchow chose not to seek re-election. McClellan was elected unopposed, and McDaniel defeated Chip McCallum in the Nov. 2 election.

McClellan said he has long been interested in government but because of a demanding, travel-heavy job as a technology consultant, getting involved was never an option.

Semi-retired, operating a travel business out of his home, he has found more time.

“I’m at the point where I run my schedule,” he said in an interview at his home.