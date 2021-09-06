Lula wants a new zoning designation that could raise standards for developments

The city of Lula Planning Commission will allow residents to comment on proposed amendments to its generalized land use plan Tuesday, Sept. 7.



The biggest change to the map is the introduction of a new zoning — performance residential — in many areas that used to be residential use. City Manager Dennis Bergin said this zoning would bring higher expectations for quality residential projects. For example, the city could require a developer to build sidewalks and certain amenities under this new zoning.

Several parcels in north Lula off of Athens Street would be designated as performance residential as well as parcels off of Griffin Farm Drive, Caudell Drive and Burton Drive.

The Lula City Council will have an opportunity to vote on the item at its Sept. 20 meeting, and if approved, it would then go to the Department of Community Affairs for consideration and adoption.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lula Depot located at 5911 Wall St.