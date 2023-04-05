Lula mayor, councilman to remain in office after attempted recall to remove them fails

An application to recall Lula Mayor Joe Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett failed for lack of signatures required to remove the two men from office.



Both Thomas and Bramlett, who took office in January 2022, were present for a special called meeting by Hall County’s Board of Elections Tuesday after signatures on the application were tallied for review.

Of the 103 residents who signed the application to recall Thomas, a total of 18 signatures were stricken by elections officials — four on the Banks County side of Lula and 14 from Hall.

Proponents who sought to oust Thomas and Bramlett needed a total of 100 signatures to proceed to the next step of the recall to remove the two men from office.

The application to unseat Bramlett had 101 signatures, and the same 18 names were deemed invalid by elections officials.

Members of Hall County’s Board of Elections voted unanimously to reject both applications Tuesday. Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz indicated the names were stricken either because they weren’t registered to vote when Thomas and Bramlett were elected or because they weren’t registered voters at all.

“There are several reasons that a sponsor may be ineligible to sign the application and that could be because of a signature mismatch — we didn’t have any of those,” Wurtz said. “The other reasons a sponsor could be found to be ineligible would be due to not having been registered to vote in the city of Lula in 2021 ... you also have to be a registered voter in the city of Lula, currently, as well.”