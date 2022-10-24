How to comment on Oakwood’s $7.6 million budget for 2023

A public hearing on Oakwood’s $7.6 million 2023 operating budget is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Funding priorities include maintaining current levels of service but also maintenance and repair as needed to keep up “existing facilities, equipment, and infrastructure,” City Manager B.R. White said.
The 2023 tax rate is projected to remain at 4.174 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. With 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property, a $250,000 home assessed at 40% would be taxed at $417.40.
The public hearing is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle.
Final adoption is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at City Hall.