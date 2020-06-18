How renovations are going at Gainesville library branch, and when it will open

The renovated Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System will likely reopen in the early fall, after more than a year of the library operating in a temporary space across the street.







The renovated space on Main Street will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light, a dedicated story time room and additional study rooms. The spiral staircase near the front entrance will remain, and the children’s section will be moved to the back of the building, further from the doors.





Library Director Lisa MacKinney said the renovated library will have three rooms for library programming and meetings, while the previous space had one. It will also have more space for youth services. While the genealogy department has been housed in the North Hall Technology Center during renovations, the reopened Gainesville branch will have a space for genealogy and local history research.





Large windows will offer views of downtown Gainesville and brighten up the space.