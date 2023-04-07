How many gallons of water downtown Flowery Branch’s newest landmark will hold

The $2.5 million tower is looking a little plain right now, but City Manager Tonya Parrish said, “The plan is to have our logo painted on two sides.”



It will replace an adjacent tower, which is 50 feet shorter than the new one and depicts the city’s blossom logo.

The project should be finished by this fall, with the tower functioning as part of the city’s water system by the end of the year, Parrish said.