How many gallons of water downtown Flowery Branch’s newest landmark will hold

Downtown Flowery Branch has a new landmark in the making — a 152-foot water tower.
Workers have spent the week erecting the structure off Gainesville Street at Main Street. The tower overlooks the downtown area’s businesses and houses.
The $2.5 million tower is looking a little plain right now, but City Manager Tonya Parrish said, “The plan is to have our logo painted on two sides.”
It will replace an adjacent tower, which is 50 feet shorter than the new one and depicts the city’s blossom logo.
The project should be finished by this fall, with the tower functioning as part of the city’s water system by the end of the year, Parrish said.
The new tower will hold 250,000 gallons of water, compared to 60,000 in the old tower.
“This has been on our capital improvement plan for many years and with our new wells we recently acquired, it will not only provide for more capacity, but the pressure will be more,” Parrish said.
The old tower will be removed once the new tower is operational, she said.
Part of the ongoing infrastructure improvements is a new sewer plant, which hit a bump last year with bids coming in way over the $23 million budget.
The original plan was to build a plant able to treat 2.2 million gallons per day. The new plan is for a new plant to handle 1.5 million gallons per day and “do a little bit of rehab on the old plant, so together we can have that 2.2 million gallons per day,” Parrish has said.