How Hall County plans to address growing feral cat population

The community cat program, he explained, is an approach the county has taken to control the population for about three years. Commission approval at a regular meeting Wednesday, May 10, would codify that policy in the ordinance – which began as a recommendation from nonprofit animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.

“If a property owner has feral cats that have sort of set up a cat colony on their property, and they don’t necessarily want to do away with them, we’re happy to come out and we can humanely trap those cats, get them spayed or neutered and return them to the property,” Holloway said. “We’ve seen huge benefits as far as the number of strays that come into human services (since) we’ve implemented it.”

The policy will focus on “areas of the county where the number of unowned, free roaming cats (are) located,” according to county documents, which also state that “any stray cat without traceable form of identification” is eligible for the program.

The proposed amendments also will address potential issues of “unethical” pet sales, according to Holloway.

“We want to make sure that any vendor that’s going to be dealing in pet sales is doing so ethically and humanely,” Holloway said.

New language in the ordinance, if approved Wednesday, would make clear that “a pet shop may not sell, advertise for sale, exchange, offer for adoption, barter, offer for sale, auction or otherwise deliver or transfer a cat or dog.”

“A pet shop that provides space for the adoption of cats and dogs shall post, in conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign stating the name of the animal control facility or animal rescue organization which owns the dog or cat offered for adoption,” revisions to the ordinance state. “It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, exchange, trade, barter, lease or display for a commercial purpose or profit any dog, cat or domestic rabbit on or in any roadside, public right of way, parkway, median, park or other recreational area, flea market or other outdoor market, commercial or retail parking lot…”

Holloway described the item as a necessary step to ensure animals are protected as Hall County continues to grow.

“As the human population grows, the (animal) population is also going to grow,” he said. “...we’re prepared for that sort of thing, obviously, but we don’t want to provide an environment where an unethical breeder can come in and produce more animals than the local community is able to house.”



