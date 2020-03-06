How to apply for spot on Oconee Basin Advisory Council

The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, a regional water planning organization, is seeking interested residents from Hall County to serve on the Oconee Basin Advisory Council.



The council is one of six in a 15-county region that helps develop and implement water resources plans for the region.

“The councils provide valuable input to the Metro Water District’s planning process and related implementation activities by representing the wide variety of stakeholders that rely on the region’s water resources,” according to the organization.

Those interested must live within the Oconee basin, which is largely in East and southeast Hall and where water eventually flows into the Atlantic Ocean. Members serve two-year terms and may be reappointed for additional terms.

Councils hold regular quarterly meetings but may also hold special meetings as needed to provide input on Metro Water District activities and actions.

An application is available at northgeorgiawater.org/apply-bac. For more information, call 470-378-1551 or email comments@northgeorgiawater.com.

The deadline to apply is May 1.

Jeff Gill



