How to adopt a pet from the Hall County Animal Shelter during COVID-19 pandemic

The Hall County Animal Shelter is now doing online adoptions.



"These animals have been loved and cared for by shelter staff over the past few weeks," Stephanie List, the shelter’s program coordinator, said in a statement. "During that time, we've come up with some ideas about ways we can help these pets find their forever homes while also protecting the public and our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The shelter has been closed to the public.

Photos and information about pets available for adoption are posted on the shelter’s website. Adoption application forms can also be completed online. After an applicant submits their form, they will be allowed to schedule an appointment to see one animal between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Visits are available by appointment only. Appointments may be made by contacting Trey Garcia, the shelter’s adoption supervisor, at 678-450-1587 or tgarcia@hallcounty.org.

Two members of the adoptive family will be allowed to visit the pet at the kennels outside the shelter. Members of the public will not be allowed inside the shelter.

If a pet needs spay or neuter surgery, they will be available for pick-up on Friday.

"We want folks to get to know an animal before making them a permanent part of their home," List said. "We are working to balance that important component of the adoption process with current social distancing measures in place."