Here's how much of a raise some Hall County commissioners want to give themselves

Hall County commissioners will vote next week on a salary increase for themselves that would give each commissioner about $13,000 more per year.

The new proposed salaries would be $45,000 a year for each district commissioner and $50,000 for the chairman of the board. The proposal also includes future cost of living adjustments and other merit-based increases. The county estimates the proposal would cost about $65,842 more annually.

The current salaries for each commissioner vary from $6,887 to $9,260 depending on Association County Commissioners of Georgia certifications and how long commissioners have been on the commission. Commissioners get a 2.5% raise for each completed term, county spokeswoman Katie Crumley wrote in an email. There is a maximum increase for longevity based on when the commissioners began their terms, Crumley wrote.