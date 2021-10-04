Here's how much of a raise some Hall County commissioners want to give themselves

Hall County commissioners will vote next week on a salary increase for themselves that would give each commissioner about $13,000 more per year.
The new proposed salaries would be $45,000 a year for each district commissioner and $50,000 for the chairman of the board. The proposal also includes future cost of living adjustments and other merit-based increases. The county estimates the proposal would cost about $65,842 more annually.
The current salaries for each commissioner vary from $6,887 to $9,260 depending on Association County Commissioners of Georgia certifications and how long commissioners have been on the commission. Commissioners get a 2.5% raise for each completed term, county spokeswoman Katie Crumley wrote in an email. There is a maximum increase for longevity based on when the commissioners began their terms, Crumley wrote.
But commissioners can also use a $173 per diem up to 12 times per month for meetings related to their capacity as commissioners, which can include regular Board of Commissioners meetings, budget meetings or visits to see property sites with constituents.
The per diem could be worth up to $24,912 per year on top of the base salary. So, total annual compensation would be about $28,000 to $34,000 depending on varying base salaries and how often commissioners use the per diem.
The new proposal would not include the current per diem structure, instead using a higher flat salary plus other benefits including health insurance and a phone stipend. The new salary structure, if approved, would begin on Jan. 1, 2023.
District 3 Commissioner Shelly Echols opposes the raise, calling the size of the increase “ridiculous.”
“Public service is just that, it’s public service,” Echols said. “It’s a part-time job. It’s not a full time job so I think that we’re pretty fairly compensated when you look at our full benefits package of everything we get. I think everything we receive is fair.”
Echols said she would favor changing the current per diem structure and raising the base salary to compensate, but this increase would be too much.
The last time the commission’s salary was adjusted was 2007. Chairman Richard Higgins said they needed to keep up with cost of living, and the increase would be in line with commissioners in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. The raise is fair when considering the amount the county has grown and continues to grow, Higgins said.
“You do spend a tremendous amount of time involved in it to do a good job,” he said.
Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she supported the raise as well and had heard from at least one constituent who agreed.
The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposal at their meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hall County Government Center.