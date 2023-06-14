'Held hostage': Couple continues to wait for county to acquire home for Spout Springs Road widening project

Declining physical health

Veronica is now in her 70s and suffers from declining physical health. She’s also the sole caregiver to her mother, who is nearly 100-years-old and lives on the main floor of their home, requiring the couple to stay on the second floor. Veronica has undergone two knee surgeries and a hip replacement after a fall in January.

Her husband Paul, 84, is no longer physically able to maintain their yard. And the stairs to the couple’s bedroom have become a dangerous obstacle.

With the de Kozan home destined for demolition, they’ve had to forgo home improvements and renovations – only spending money on essential replacements that couldn’t be ignored.

For Veronica, it’s also the inability to design her home with her own style and charm that aches her most.

“There’s no point in painting a house or doing anything else to it,” she said. “Why would you spend that kind of money? That in itself is anxiety to me – that I can’t go in here and have a house painted and change something around because you can’t spend the money…the things that we can’t do for our own pleasure in our own home.”

Plans to widen Spout Springs Road from Interstate 985 to Thompson Mill Road at the Hall-Gwinnett line were first conceived in 2011.

The project calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes with a 20-foot raised median and sidewalks. Construction costs have been estimated at $36 million.

Veronica said there have been a series of communication failures between her and county officials since 2011 that have only prolonged what they now call “the Spout Springs debacle.”

Despite the project being split into two phases in 2016 for what county officials described as an “effort to expedite the project’s overall timeline,” there’s been no movement on property acquisition or phase II Spout Spring’s expansion even now – seven years later.

In 2017, she said, officials with Hall County said they’d finally begin the process of land acquisition. That hasn’t happened, and Veronica said she’s become “leery” of anything county officials tell her. After so many false promises, the couple has long-accepted the notion that they’re at the mercy of the county, indefinitely. She said the years of their lives lost to “the debacle” are years the couple can’t get back.

“There’s been no resolution to anything,” she said. “…people shouldn’t have to live this way day in and day out,” she said. “Waiting for people to answer your letters, or (they) come and say they’re going to do this project, and then they don’t. Three months later, they give you another story. And three months later, another story. We’ve had so many stories over the last seven-to-eight years.”

Even amid new promises from Hall County in December, Veronica has been given an extensive list of steps officials must take before the process proceeds.

While there is funding budgeted for property acquisition through SPLOST VIII, Nash said there’s “never been an official commitment” on funding for phase II of Spout Springs Road. Phase I is nearly complete, according to Nash, but officials continue to explore funding sources for Phase II.

This is not a barrier to moving forward with property acquisition, he explained.

But since Hall County is relying on Georgia’s Department of Transportation for funding of the road widening – if TSPLOST isn’t passed by voters in November – the property acquisition process must receive GDOT approval before it can proceed. Otherwise, he said, it could “jeopardize” future GDOT funding.

Nash indicated that voter approval of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in November could provide crucial funding for the project.

“This project is a priority as far as acquiring right-of-way. We are just trying to get through the final steps of the approval process for (GDOT),” Nash said. “We’re trying to…make sure we’re not painting ourselves in a corner. We do not want to go through a process where we potentially preclude (the county) from getting funding from other sources. If we don’t follow all of GDOT’s steps…that can be held against the county in the future. It’s a balancing act, but that’s because we’re focused on the construction aspect.”

It could be next year before a resolution to proceed with right-of-way acquisition along Spout Springs could go before Hall County’s Board of Commissioners, according to Nash, who said offers for properties could be sent out by the end of the year.

Without a definitive timeline, Veronica said that isn’t soon enough. She maintains she was told there was funding for the acquisition of their property through SPLOST VIII several times since 2011, despite no progress being made to this day. She said Nash told her in December there would be progress “sooner rather than later.”

“We are still being jerked around and this is just unacceptable to be put in this position in 2024, again,” she said. “Why do they keep lying to the people sitting in these homes?”

Still, Nash said there’s no way to shortcut the process, stating, “That is the early acquisition process. Frankly, that is the process there. It's early acquisition, but it’s not quick acquisition. It does allow certain parcels that have been impacted by the timeliness of the project to be at the top of the pile.”

Unable to sell their home, booming appraisal figures of properties across Hall County also has further fueled the couple’s frustration.

“Just the fact I can’t get what the house is worth because we’re under eminent domain, that freezes me from doing anything…they've taken our freedom away. I’ve told them that, and they don’t care,” she said. “We, the people, are the ones who put (them) there, and what have (they) done to us? (They’ve) just set us here – in waiting mode for years.”

“It’s past time, and to keep this heartache going for the people on the south-end of this road is just absolutely despicable,” she added.



