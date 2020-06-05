Hall County names LisaRae Jones human resources director

Hall County’s government has a new human resources director.
LisaRae Jones will start the position June 15. She has more than 20 years of experience in human resources in the private and public sectors, including 10 years as the human resources director for the city of Kennesaw.
"LisaRae has completed health insurance analysis and made recommendations on self-insured programs, implemented wellness programs, led a compensation study to successful implementation, and she is well positioned to make an immediate, positive impact here in Hall County," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement.
Thirty-six people from 10 states applied for the position. Three finalists participated in teleconference interviews.
Most recently, Jones served as the human resources director for a private manufacturing company in Winterville, Georgia.