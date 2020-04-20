Hall County looking at COVID-19 hazard pay for employees

Hall County employees at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 could get a pay increase.



The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a $1 per hour increase in base pay for about 900 employees. The vote would fund the pay increase through the end of the county’s fiscal year on June 30. The cost is $996,887.

Employees in several departments and divisions would be eligible, including Hall County Fire Services, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Landfill, solid waste and recycling, the Hall County Correctional Institute, the Hall County Marshal’s Office, 911, animal services, building inspections and building maintenance. Not every employee in those departments would receive the increase, only those who by the nature of their job duties are at increased risk, according to county spokeswoman Katie Crumley.

The pay increase would cover March 1 to June 30, with retroactive pay for the time period before the April 21 vote.

“These are employees that are forward-facing the public. They’re interacting with the public. They’re handling materials such as evidence,” Becky Ruffner, the county’s interim director of human resources, said. “That puts them at a much greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Commissioners will vote at their 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday. The public can view the meeting live on Hall County’s website. Comments can be submitted through the county’s online meetings web page, or people can call into the meetings at 770-718-2327. People should call prior to the item they wish to comment on. They will be asked to leave a message with their contact information. Their call will be returned when that item comes before the board, and comments can be made in real time.



