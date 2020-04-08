Governor extends shelter-in-place order to April 30

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the shelter-in-place order until April 30 and also suspending short-term vacation rentals in an effort to stem the flow of out-of-state visitors into Georgia.
Earlier today the governor extended the state of emergency declaration to May 13.
