Gainesville is updating its comprehensive plan. Here's how to get involved in the process
Work continues Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on the Solis Gainesville project in downtown Gainesville. When completed the space will feature a mixed-use development of 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville residents may attend a virtual workshop Sept. 16 to learn about and comment on Gainesville’s comprehensive plan, last updated in 2017. 

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs requires each city and county in the state to create and update a comprehensive plan every five to 10 years. The virtual workshop will introduce the planning process, share ways residents can get involved and will allow feedback on what residents want for Gainesville’s future. After the meeting, a series of online activities designed to gather input will be launched and will remain live until Sept. 30.

This is one of the first steps in the latest update to the comprehensive plan, which will not be finalized until June 2022.

The city and a consultant team will host additional workshops on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. A meeting to present the draft plan for feedback is slated for early 2022.

The event will be held on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Those interested may pre-register on Zoom


Comprehensive plan workshop

What: Gainesville’s comprehensive plan update

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: Zoom

