Gainesville plans budget with rollback general fund millage rate
 Gainesville officials plan to propose a budget with a rolled back general fund property tax millage rate, City Manager Bryan Lackey said Thursday.

The current general fund millage rate is .771 mills. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

The rollback rate would reflect the average amount a city property owner would need to see in order to avoid having to pay a higher rate due to a higher assessed property value.

The city’s fiscal year restarts July 1. Lackey will present the budget at the May 28 Gainesville City Council work session, and the council will hold a public hearing on the budget June 2 before voting on June 16.

The budget presentation will be live streamed on the city government’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28.




