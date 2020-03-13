Gainesville, Hall parks canceling sports; Meadows center and libraries closing

Gainesville Parks and Recreation is taking no chances when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

According to an announcement from the department Friday, opening day of Little League baseball and softball has been canceled. All organized athletic events scheduled to take place between Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 29 — including games, practices, tournaments and field rentals — have also been called off. Gainesville parks will remain open, though social distancing is recommended.

The department will reevaluate the situation on Friday, March 27 to make a decision on future cancellations.

The Frances Meadows Aquatic Center will also be closed to the public during that time frame, though staff will remain onsite to answer calls and e-mails Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Allen Creek Soccer Complex and Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center will be closed starting on Monday, March 16, as will all Hall County libraries. Library dropoff boxes will not be operational, but any late fees incurred during the closing will be waived.

Gainesville Parks and Recreation has also put a hold on summer community theater auditions and has canceled both the underwater Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and the annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 29.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will remain open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.