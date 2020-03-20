BREAKING
Live updates: Novel coronavirus in Hall County and North Georgia
Cases statewide at 485 with 14 deaths; Hall cases hold at 5
Gainesville customers asked to put garbage out at curb
Gainesville Solid Waste Division employee Marty Revis, right, talks to a driver before hauling a load of trash into Red Oak Sanitation. - photo by SARA GUEVARA
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 20, 2020, 9:14 p.m.

Gainesville is asking trash pickup customers to bring their household garbage to the curb by no later than 7 a.m. on their designated pickup day.  The city is asking that this measure begin Monday, March 23. 

“The health and safety of our community and our staff is our highest priority,” Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky said in a statement. “We appreciate your help with these efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thank you for your understanding, patience and support.” 

With the change, city employees will have limited contact with others and be less likely to need to enter a property. The measure is part of social distancing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you are unable to get your garbage to the curb, put it in an obvious location on your driveway, away from the home and visible from the street. 

Please have all garbage enclosed in an appropriate plastic garbage bag and stored in a can, as usual. 

