Gainesville customers asked to put garbage out at curb

Gainesville is asking trash pickup customers to bring their household garbage to the curb by no later than 7 a.m. on their designated pickup day. The city is asking that this measure begin Monday, March 23.



“The health and safety of our community and our staff is our highest priority,” Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky said in a statement. “We appreciate your help with these efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thank you for your understanding, patience and support.”

With the change, city employees will have limited contact with others and be less likely to need to enter a property. The measure is part of social distancing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you are unable to get your garbage to the curb, put it in an obvious location on your driveway, away from the home and visible from the street.

Please have all garbage enclosed in an appropriate plastic garbage bag and stored in a can, as usual.