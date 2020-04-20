Gainesville Board of Education to use school for early voting

Early voting for this year’s primaries and special elections in Hall County will officially have a new home at Gainesville Exploration Academy.
The Gainesville City School System board of education voted unanimously at a Monday evening meeting to approve a plan to move early voting from the Hall County Government Center to Gainesville Exploration Academy. The last week of early voting and Saturday voting will still be held at North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center and the Spout Springs Library.
The switch comes in response to challenges regarding appropriate social distancing measures at the government center.
Early voters will enter in the pre-K hallway at Gainesville Exploration Academy and be funneled directly to the school’s gym, where voting will take place. Upon completion of voting, they will exit the gym directly and return to the parking lot.
Gainesville City School System superintendent Jeremy Williams said during the meeting that the county will assume responsibility for cleaning and maintaining the school during early voting, and the school system will not take on any added expenses.
“We were very pleased with them approaching us,” Williams said. “Because it is close, vicinity wise to the government building, but it’s also a great way to partner with our county government.”