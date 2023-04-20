Former Gainesville mayor hired as city manager in Demorest

A former Gainesville mayor and councilman has been hired as the new city manager of Demorest.
Mark Musselwhite, who served on Gainesville City Council from 2000 to 2006, has filled the void left by former Demorest city manager Kim Simonds on an interim basis since early December.
Demorest City Council voted 3-1 to retain Musselwhite as Simond’s permanent replacement at a regular meeting Monday.
Mayor Jerry Harkness said Musselwhite has been earning $2,000 a week as interim city manager and that details of Musselwhite’s official contract with the city are still being sorted out.
“He’s doing a great job,” Harkness said.
Musselwhite stepped down from Gainesville City Council in 2006 to launch a campaign for the Georgia Senate. He was defeated by Sen. Lee Hawkins (R-Gainesville).