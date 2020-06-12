County playgrounds, fields, other services reopening soon

More Hall County facilities will reopen Monday, June 15.



Hall County Parks and Leisure playground equipment, restrooms and pavilions will reopen. People can also book appointments to play pickle ball and basketball at the county’s three community centers. Baseball and softball fields may be used for practice on a first come, first served basis.

"Parks & Leisure staff will sanitize the playground equipment, restrooms and pavilions three times per day. We encourage those enjoying our parks, facilities and greenspace to continue to practice social distancing," Parks Director Mike Little said in a statement.

Hall County Library System computers will be available by appointment only. People can make appointments to do genealogy research at the North Hall Technology Center, get notary services at the Gainesville branch, test proctoring services at the Murrayville branch and passport application services at the Blackshear Place branch. Curbside pickup is available at all library branches.

The Hall County Government Center is open for appointments, although people can attend public meetings without an appointment. The Hall County Animal Shelter is also open for appointments.

Compiled from Hall County Government press release

