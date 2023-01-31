Braselton town manager appointed to national cities organization

Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.

Scott will serve a one-year term to “provide strategic direction for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policies,” according to a press release from the town Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The organization is made up of city, town and village leaders focused “on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents,” according to its website.

“There are only 35 members chosen from the entire nation,” Scott said in an email to The Times.

She said the Georgia Municipal Association sent her information about the post and encouraged her to apply.

“I am excited to be chosen and look forward to working with cities from across the country,” said Scott, whose term runs from March 2023 to February 2024.

Braselton is in Hall, Gwinnett, Jackson and Barrow counties.

NLC president Victoria Woodards made the appointment, according to the release.

“NLC federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the

communities that our members serve,” she said.

The committee will meet this year in Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Tacoma, Wash.