Good News at Noon planning $3M transitional housing complex for homeless

Ken Gossage, the director of Good News at Noon, the city’s largest and most prominent homeless shelter, is both the good guy and the bad guy this week.



He finds himself straddling both sides of the growing homelessness crisis — breaking up a large camp on the one hand, and announcing plans to build affordable housing for the homeless on the other.

On Tuesday, he told about two dozen homeless people living at a camp across the road from his shelter at 884 Dorsey St. that they have a week to find someplace else to live.

The next day, he closed a $400,000 deal to buy the property and has plans to transform it into transitional housing for the homeless.

Gossage said neighboring businesses were complaining about the camp.

“I just felt like, you know what, if I'm going to own this building and be a good neighbor, I've got to go ahead and have them move on, so I had that conversation with them on Tuesday morning, I guess, so they’ve got about a week to find somewhere else,” he said.

They are camped out behind the old Set Free Ministry building, which Gossage had been leasing for the last year or so, using it sporadically as a shelter for homeless women. He said he will likely tear down the “dump” of a building and start anew. He estimates having to raise about $3 million and hopes to start construction in early 2024.

When asked how concerned she is about having to find someplace else to live, 61-year-old Eileen Roe shyly said, “Kinda worried. I can get around. I’m able to get around as much as I can.”

Her wheelchair was parked in front of her tent.

David McPherson, 43, had been staying at the camp for only two days before finding out he had to find someplace else to stay.

He said he just had brain surgery and spoke slowly and deliberately.

“I’ve never been suicidal or anything like that,” he said. “It’s just more worry of where I’m going to go and what’s going to happen. Like, what do I do? Where am I going to live? How am I going to take care of myself?”