Good News at Noon planning $3M transitional housing complex for homeless

Ken Gossage, the director of Good News at Noon, the city’s largest and most prominent homeless shelter, is both the good guy and the bad guy this week.
He finds himself straddling both sides of the growing homelessness crisis — breaking up a large camp on the one hand, and announcing plans to build affordable housing for the homeless on the other.
On Tuesday, he told about two dozen homeless people living at a camp across the road from his shelter at 884 Dorsey St. that they have a week to find someplace else to live.
The next day, he closed a $400,000 deal to buy the property and has plans to transform it into transitional housing for the homeless.
Gossage said neighboring businesses were complaining about the camp.
“I just felt like, you know what, if I'm going to own this building and be a good neighbor, I've got to go ahead and have them move on, so I had that conversation with them on Tuesday morning, I guess, so they’ve got about a week to find somewhere else,” he said.
They are camped out behind the old Set Free Ministry building, which Gossage had been leasing for the last year or so, using it sporadically as a shelter for homeless women. He said he will likely tear down the “dump” of a building and start anew. He estimates having to raise about $3 million and hopes to start construction in early 2024.
When asked how concerned she is about having to find someplace else to live, 61-year-old Eileen Roe shyly said, “Kinda worried. I can get around. I’m able to get around as much as I can.”
Her wheelchair was parked in front of her tent.
David McPherson, 43, had been staying at the camp for only two days before finding out he had to find someplace else to stay.
He said he just had brain surgery and spoke slowly and deliberately.
“I’ve never been suicidal or anything like that,” he said. “It’s just more worry of where I’m going to go and what’s going to happen. Like, what do I do? Where am I going to live? How am I going to take care of myself?”
Gossage said there are a couple other reasons he is disbanding the camp.
“One guy went up there. There's a big kind of like concrete patio. We already had to board it up to keep them from breaking in, and he went over there and set a campfire right next to the wooden boarded up area and just pretty much burned the door down,” he said. That campfire cost Gossage about $500 to $600 in repairs, he said.
It is the same building used as an emergency homeless shelter during the record-breaking cold snap over Christmas.
“That's when we really start getting complaints because apparently a lot of them were just, you know, leaving whiskey bottles and stuff all over everybody's properties,” he said. “But we managed to kind of get that cleaned up, and of course that only lasted about a week.”
Rents at the transitional housing center will not be government subsidized, Gossage said, but rates will fall well below the city’s $800 threshold for affordable housing, ranging from $400 to $500 for one of the 40-50 hotel-sized units.
After people graduate from his Good News shelter, Gossage will offer them a room in the new complex, allowing them to stay for about a year.
When asked about breaking up the camp, he said tough love is sometimes necessary when helping the homeless. With an estimated 500-plus unsheltered homeless people living in Hall County, he said homeless camps are inevitable. But at the same time, he said, allowing camps to persist has a way of keeping society’s most vulnerable population right where they’re at.
“Those people in the camp know that we’re always here for them,” he said. “It's not always … an easy decision, but we just believe in the long run that there is a plan for each of them and we want to be a part of that.”
“I think for the most part, they understand. I mean, there wasn't anybody really complaining when I went down and broke the news to them on Tuesday morning. It was all people I knew, and, you know, they were very understanding of what was going on.”
Theories abound as to the causes of homelessness, but experts seem to agree that a lack of affordable housing tends to be a main driver.
Gregg Colburn, a professor of real estate at the University of Washington and co-author of “Homelessness is a Housing Problem,” has identified two factors strongly correlated with rates of homelessness: vacancy rates and median rent.
The apartment vacancy rate in Hall County was 3.6% as of July, up from 2.3% in January of that year, according to data provided by the Norton Agency real-estate firm. And while that increase suggests growing housing availability, it still falls below the “natural vacancy rate” of 4-5% identified by housing researchers, according to Colburn’s book.
Frank Norton, CEO of the Norton Agency, said over email that the median rent in Hall is $1,250, well above the $800 affordable-housing threshold identified in the city’s comprehensive plan.
The Norton Agency has written in stark terms about the affordable housing shortage.
“While we are private enterprise believers, it may eventually take a massive government inventory initiative to create a ‘Medicaid for Housing Program’ where entire cities of subsidized rent-controlled government projects are created,” the agency wrote in an April white paper. “We will call it, ‘the European model’ (also known as the Soviet model) in order to provide a perpetual adequate housing stock. A terrible social and economic idea.”
Frank Norton clarified he is not advocating for this “Soviet model,” but that is the “doomsday housing scenario” if the problem is not solved.
The agency says the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a trend that began in the wake of the 2007-2009 Great Recession, which saw a 70-80% reduction in the number of small- to medium-sized developers and 40% of workers leaving the industry. “This has been considered, by many, a national cataclysmic developer event,” the agency says.
The agency explains that “historic low inventory has forced unprecedented surges in house prices coupled with a universal lack of rental apartments or creation of rental home inventory.”
And even if developers across the U.S. start building at a fast pace, it could be 20 years before they catch up with demand, the agency says.
Until then, many people may be left asking the same question McPherson asked, “Where am I going to live?”