What you need to know for June 21 runoff election

Runoff elections for the primaries are coming up soon. Here’s what you need to know.
General primary runoff elections will be held Tuesday, June 21. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your precinct by visiting the My Voter Page on the Georgia Voter Registration website.
The deadline to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot is Friday, June 10. The elections office must receive the application by 5 p.m.
Early voting will be held from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations listed below.
Mulberry Creek Community Center
East Hall Community Center
North Hall Community Center
Fair Street Neighborhood Center
There were three new voting locations in Hall County during the general primary, and those will remain in the runoff.
The new voting locations are below.
Flowery Branch City Hall
Oakwood First United Methodist Church
West Hall Baptist Church.
The West Wall Baptist location will remain, despite some voters complaining of having to wait up to an hour to cast their ballots.
Tom Smiley, chairman of Hall County’s board of elections, said that shouldn’t be a problem in the runoff with fewer voters. But they are considering changing the location for the elections in November.
Locally, there are four runoff races.
Georgia House District 30: Derrick McCollum vs. Whitney Pimentel
Georgia House District 28: Brent Cox vs. Julie Tressler
Hall County School Board Post 1: Tim Glover vs. Debra Smith
Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3: David Gibbs vs. Greg Poole