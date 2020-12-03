Why some schools in Hall and Gainesville may have to switch to blended learning

A return to blended learning could soon become a reality for some schools in both Gainesville and Hall County districts as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.



After Thanksgiving break, the Hall system experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases among its students and staff, with 70 by the end of Tuesday, Dec. 1. On Nov. 30, the number was at 46.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, there have been 11 new staff positive cases and 12 student cases in the Gainesville district.