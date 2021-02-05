When will teachers get vaccines? CDC director says school safe without them as some local leaders push for quicker rollout

And area school officials, including Hall County Board of Education member Mark Pettitt and Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden, have pushed for teachers and staff to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations. Pettitt sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp in early January, asking that teachers be included in the next possible expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations. Bearden has called for teachers to be moved into the current phase.



The sticking point, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said, is the amount of doses that are available.

Vaccination events have begun in both the Hall and Gainesville districts, but so far, those shots are only available to teachers who fall into Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout. That phase includes those ages 65 and up, first responders, health care workers and long-term care facility staff.

Teachers under age 65 are expected to be included in the next phase of vaccine rollout.

The Times contacted District 2 Public Health on any estimate or indication of when the vaccine rollout will move on to phase 1B, which would likely include teachers and other groups considered essential workers.

District 2 spokesman Dave Palmer said Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will make that decision and directed The Times to comments Kemp made Jan. 26 concerning vaccinations for teachers.

“The truth is we do not yet have enough vaccine for those most at risk (for) serious complications or death from this virus,” Kemp said Jan. 26.

Kemp said he and Toomey are committed to vaccinating as many 1A+ as quickly as possible.

“Once Dr. Toomey and her team feel comfortable that we can expand that criteria, we will be ready and we will move quickly to do that,” Kemp said Jan. 26.

To speed things up, Wang also said districts should try to purchase COVID-19 vaccines with money they may be considering spending on less important items. He specifically referred to a recent presentation given to the Hall County school board, which suggested $85,000 digital signs could be installed at Hall schools.

Craig Herrington, Hall County school board chair said, in the case of the signs, no purchase or decision on that presentation had been made, as it was simply informational.

And Schofield said it isn’t possible for school districts to simply purchase vaccine doses.

“We have about half of our 3,400 team members who have expressed a willingness to be vaccinated,” he said. “If we could ‘buy’ them vaccine, it would have been in their arms yesterday, regardless of the cost.”

The superintendent called “false” any allegations that the district hadn’t allocated enough money to providing personal protective equipment to its staff.

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said districts will continue to push for their staff to be vaccinated as soon as possible, but, he added, it will be equally important for the community to understand that when vaccinations are widely available, that won’t mean the virus or its spread will magically disappear.

He said schools will likely return in the fall with some form of the same COVID-19 precautions they have in place now.

Times reporter Nick Watson contributed.