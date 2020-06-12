What's next for Hall, Gainesville schools now that ESPLOST, bonds have passed

Gainesville and Hall County residents voted resoundingly on Tuesday in approval of both the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax as well as bond referendums for Gainesville and Hall County schools, giving both the Hall County School District and the Gainesville City School System some much needed financial breathing room to move forward with planned construction projects.



The E-SPLOST received around 67% approval, while bonds for GCSS and HCSD received 72% and 65% approval, respectively.

Both HCSD superintendent Will Schofield and GCSS superintendent Jeremy Williams said they were overwhelmed and humbled by the show of support in the school systems that the vote reflected.

“It really reaffirmed for me the goodness of this community that we live in, and their commitment to the next generation,” Schofield said. “I take that as a sacred trust.”