What makes a good dairy cow? Ask the students who won 1st place at a state dairy judging competition

A group of students from North Hall High School and Lanier Christian Academy are headed to Madison, Wisconsin, for the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest after winning 1st place at the state competition.

The middle school team also won the state championship, though only the senior team will compete nationally.

Students assess a cow’s physical traits to make a judgment about whether it will produce a lot of milk and live a long, healthy life and then rank the cows from best to worst.

Garrett Hibbs, the agent for the University of Georgia’s Hall County extension office for agriculture education, said students also learn valuable life skills such as public speaking.

“They can’t just rank the cattle — they must also be able to verbally defend their reasoning to the judges on why they ranked the cattle the way they did,” Hibbs said over email.

4-H is an education program from the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension. There is a 4-H program in every county in Georgia, and youth can get involved through in-school and after-school programs.

"It was a good experience,” said Savannah Little, a ninth grader at North Hall High School. “I learned a lot, and I really enjoyed it.”

Little was one of four “scoring members” on the high school team. All six students won the state championship, but only the students who scored the cows will attend the national competition.





High school team going to national competition

Kylianne Brown — North Hall High School

Mallory Kilgore — Lanier College and Career Academy

Savannah Little — North Hall High School

Sadie Prickett — North Hall High School

Non-scoring high school team members

Lauren Dowdy — North Hall High School

Ava Haney — North Hall High School

Middle school team

Caroline Riley — North Hall Middle School

Jessie Prickett — North Hall Middle School

Rylon Page — North Hall Middle School

Maggie Moose — North Hall Middle School

Emma Wiley — North Hall Middle School

Maggie Durden — North Hall Middle School

Madelyn Kilgore — Chattahoochee Christian School



