What happens when a parent wants to ban a book at school, and how widespread is the effort?

The report also noted that “most bans and restrictions have occurred without proper written forms, review committees, or transparency.”

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 226, which requires school boards to adopt a policy for addressing complaints from parents who allege that material is “harmful to minors.”

“This is another bill that gives power and gives input to our parents in education,” said State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who co-sponsored the bill.

Hillel Levin, a University of Georgia professor who specializes in education law, said in an email that having a clear policy for addressing complaints is a good thing. But, he added, the law ultimately gives more power to a certain subset of parents — those pushing censorship.

“The bill sides in favor of those parents who want to ban more books against those who do not and against educators with different ideas about what is appropriate for children,” he said. “If you were a busy school administrator with all kinds of demands on your time and an interest in keeping your job, how would you choose to respond to the inevitable barrage of complaints from parents? If you were a busy school board member with an interest in reelection, how would you respond to these appeals? There's a reason that the squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

Lisa Harris, a retired Hall County educator of more than 20 years and a self-described ultra-conservative, said she has sat on review committees that either banned or restricted books, but she fears that the current wave of censorship is contributing to group-think.

“My big concern is we’re not teaching kids to think for themselves,” she said. “If they don't have the opportunity to view alternate opinions, then they don't really have an understanding of why they believe what they do, and they’re easily persuaded through media, through peers, through social media.”

She worries that some efforts to ban books are “crossing First Amendment lines.”

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” she said. “We have to be careful about what we do because down the road, we may find that we've created a monster by trying to do the right thing.”

Thailand Griffith, an 11th grader at West Hall High, said people should reflect more deeply on the books that make them uncomfortable.

“For anybody who is made uncomfortable by the contents of a book that they have read I would ask them to consider where that discomfort comes from and maybe take a deeper look past the vulgarity of the book, and maybe do some reflection.”