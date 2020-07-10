What Hall Schools digital director says about virtual learning in coming year

Hall County Schools announced earlier this week that students would have the option to choose either in-person or virtual learning this fall, leaving the choice in the hands of parents. And while all Hall County students dealt with online learning this spring, the coming semester’s virtual experience will be a bit different, according to Eddie Millwood, HCSD director of digital convergence.



“I think it’s real important that we do differentiate between what happened in the spring and what virtual learning is going to look like this fall,” Millwood said. “In the spring, our entire school district quickly shifted to a school from home scenario. Our teachers were solely teaching in that format. This upcoming year, we’re going to have face-to-face, and as it looks like now, the vast majority of our students will be in person. So really, it’s not going to look the same, because certainly, teachers cannot teach both face-to-face and full virtually.”

Millwood said some decisions regarding virtual learning were still going to depend on the final number of students who opt for the online option, but as of now, the school district is planning on a digital plan that will be fully online and not require a teacher to be present at all lessons — unlike the virtual experience Hall schools students had in the spring.

The online courses will still be managed by Hall County teachers, and instructors will be available to video chat with students for regular check-ins as well as to provide face-to-face help when a student is struggling with a certain concept.