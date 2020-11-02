UNG’s Gainesville campus vice president to retire by the end of November

Richard Oates, vice president of the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, plans to retire Nov. 30 after working at the institution for 38 years.



Bonita Jacobs, president of UNG, announced Oates’ retirement in an email sent to the university’s faculty and staff Monday, Nov. 2.

“Richard has been a valued member of my leadership team, and his work across the university has been exceptional,” Jacobs stated in the email.

She noted that earlier this year, Oates received the National Association for Kinesiology in Higher Education Distinguished Service Award. Jacobs said he is also a board member of many civic and nonprofit organizations “whose goals are to improve educational opportunities and community health.”

Since beginning his career at UNG in 1982, Oates has held several positions including physical education instructor, intramural director and professor of physical education.

In 2013, Oates served on the academic affairs steering committee — which directed the consolidation of all academic courses, programs, policies and procedures related to UNG's establishment — and held a leadership role in helping develop the university's Cumming and Blue Ridge campuses, Jacobs stated. Oates became the vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus in 2016.

Jacobs stated that Oates’ “shoes will be difficult to fill,” and she is evaluating the next steps for the position. Sylvia Carson, UNG’s director of communications, said Kate Maine, chief of staff and vice president of university relations, will serve as the interim vice president of the Gainesville campus until the role is filled.